Puri Jagannath temple's 'Ratna Bhandar' likely to reopen on Sunday after 46 years

Bhubaneswar, Jul 13 (PTI) The Odisha government is set to unlock the 'Ratna Bhandar', the revered treasury of Lord Jagannath temple in Puri, on Sunday after 46 years for an inventory of the ornaments and other valuables, officials said.

The treasury was last opened in 1978.

The Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), which looks after the maintenance of the 12th century shrine, will use the opportunity to carry out repairs, they added.

"We are fully prepared for the reopening of the Ratna Bhandar on Sunday. We will strictly adhere to the standard operating procedures (SOP) issued by the government in accordance with the Shree Jagannath Temple Act," Puri District Collector Siddharth Shankar Swain said.

"The 16-member high-level committee constituted by the state government recommended reopening the Ratna Bhandar on July 14. Following traditional attire, we will first offer prayers to Lord Lokanath inside the temple," said Soumendra Muduli, a member of the special committee chaired by retired Justice Biswanath Rath of Orissa High Court.

As a precautionary measure, authorised personnel and a snake catcher will first enter the treasury, Muduli added.

Haladhar Dasmohapatra, chief servitor of Lord Balabhadra, emphasised the necessity for the state government to reopen the treasury for repairs, highlighting its prolonged closure.

Addressing rumours of a guardian snake inside the treasury, Dasmohapatra clarified that there is no such impediment and urged people to approach with pure intentions.

He advised the government against weighing the stored valuables, suggesting instead a count and resealing of the items.

According to a senior temple servitor, Ratna Bhandar consists of three parts - the outer chamber holding ornaments used in rituals, the inner chamber housing non-utilised jewellery and other precious items donated by kings and devotees over centuries.

In 2018, then law minister Pratap Jena had informed the state Assembly that 'Ratna Bhandar' had over 12,831 bhari (one bhari equals to 11.66 gram) of gold ornaments fitted with precious stones along with 22,153 bhari of silver utensils and other items. PTI BBM BBM MNB