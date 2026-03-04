Puri temple to remain closed for four hours on Thursday

Puri, Mar 4 (PTI) The Jagannath temple authorities in Puri on Wednesday informed that the shrine will be out of bounds for devotees for four hours on March 5 for a special ritual called ‘Banakalagi.” In a public notice, Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA) said that darshan inside the temple will be suspended from 6 pm to 10 pm.

Banaklagi is a secret and special ritual where the faces of the trinity -- Lord Balabhadra, Devi Subhadra and Lord Jagannath -- are coloured afresh.

During the Banakalagi, also called “Srimukha Sringara”, is traditionally performed by a category of servitors called the Dutta Mohapatra. Natural colours prepared from herbs and certain materials, including ‘kasturi’ (musk) and ‘karpura’ (camphor), are used for colouring the faces of idols, a servitor said.

Meanwhile, SJTA Chief Administrator Arabinda Padhee issued show-cause notices to three servitors following allegations of ritual delays, misconduct toward on-duty officials, and breach of discipline on February 28.

The erring servitors were asked to reply within seven days. They were also accused of misbehaving with the temple officials.

Padhee said that strict action will be initiated under the Shree Jagannath Temple Act to ensure the sanctity and discipline of the shrine are maintained. PTI AAM NN