Puri visits Nagaland's Tuensang, interacts with beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana

Kohima, Nov 4 (PTI) Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Saturday visited Tuensang district in Nagaland and interacted with the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana.

Puri said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Northeast is witnessing development, according to an official statement.

He said that he was happy to see so many beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana in Tuensang.

To make liquified petroleum gas (LPG) available to rural and deprived poor households, the government launched Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana in May 2016, to provide deposit-free LPG connections to adult women of poor households.

Puri said that during the pandemic, the Centre launched many schemes that raised the living standards of the people, especially women, of the country.

Puri, who is also the housing and urban affairs minister, said he will take up the shopping mall and parking project in Tuensang town, according to the statement.

During the visit, he was accompanied by state Housing Minister Bashangmongba Chang, Youth Resource & Sports Advisor Keoshu Yimkhiung, MLAs Imtichuba and Benei M Lamthiu, and state BJP president Benjamin Yepthomi. PTI NBS NBS SOM