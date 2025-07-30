Puri–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express to get double number of coaches from Aug 7

Bhubaneswar, Jul 30 (PTI) Indian Railways has decided to double the number of coaches in the Puri–Rourkela–Puri Vande Bharat Express from 8 to 16 from August 7, officials said on Wednesday.

The upgraded rake composition will now consist of 12 AC chair cars, two executive chair cars and two crew chair car coaches, they said.

The decision was taken in view of the overwhelming response from passengers.

Since its launch, the 20836/20835 Vande Bharat Express has operated at more than 110 per cent capacity, reflecting its rising popularity among travellers.

"Train No. 20836 (Puri–Rourkela) recorded 112.76 per cent occupancy, while Train No. 20835 (Rourkela–Puri) recorded 127.64 per cent. This high patronage reflects strong demand among daily commuters, business travellers, and tourists alike," they said.

The enhanced capacity will allow more passengers to avail the benefits of a faster, more comfortable, and technologically advanced mode of transport. The initiative is also expected to boost regional connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the state, they said.

The Puri–Rourkela Vande Bharat Express is a semi-high-speed train that connects Puri to Rourkela, covering a distance of 505 km in 7.5 hours.

The train operates six days a week, except Tuesdays, with departures from Puri at 5 am and from Rourkela at 2.10 pm.

This train has stoppages at nine stations: Khurda Road Junction, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Dhenkanal, Talcher Road, Angul, Rairakhol, Sambalpur city and Jharsuguda Junction. PTI AAM AAM MNB