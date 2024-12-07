Puri's Jagannath temple got donations of 113 cr in last three financial years: Minister

Bhubaneswar, Dec 7 (PTI) The Jagannath temple in Puri has received donations of Rs 113.02 crore in the last three fiscals, Odisha Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan told the assembly on Saturday.

In written reply to a question, Harichandan said the temple received Rs 40.61 crore through donation boxes, Rs 59.79 crore through bank accounts and another Rs 12.60 crore through other sources from 2021-22 to 2023-24.

The highest donation of Rs 50.80 crore was received in 2022-23, while Rs 44.90 crore was donated in 2023-24 and Rs 17.31 crore was donated in 2021-22. PTI BBM BBM SOM