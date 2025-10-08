Purple Fest-2025 to begin in Panaji from Oct 9

Panaji, Oct 8 (PTI) Heritage walks, parasailing and scuba diving tailored for persons with disabilities will be part of the International Purple Fest-2025, which will begin in Goa capital Panaji from Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Office of the State Commissioner for Persons with Disabilities, Goa, in collaboration with the Union government and international partners, has emerged as one of the country's leading events aimed at promoting disability rights and inclusion.

On the eve of the festival, a consultative roundtable on 'Inclusive Tourism, Hospitality and Sports' was held here.

Founder-Chairperson of Svayam organisation and Chair of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s India Business Disability Network, Sminu Jindal, chaired the roundtable that brought together voices from government, industry and advocacy groups to deliberate on building barrier-free travel and leisure environments for persons with disabilities.

The roundtable, hosted jointly by the CII and the Purple Fest organising team, was attended by Goa's Minister for Social Justice Subhash Phal Dessai, among others.

Jindal said accessibility must be seen as both a social and economic priority. "Lack of accessibility is still one of the biggest barriers for persons with disabilities, but more than a social concern, it is an economic priority," she said.

She added that embedding accessibility across tourism, hospitality, sports, and digital platforms would lay the foundation for "a new India where inclusion is not optional but essential".

Carlos De Sousa, Convenor of Tourism for CII Goa, said the enabling differently-abled and elderly individuals to participate in sports and leisure activities can significantly contribute to the nation's GDP. PTI RPS NP