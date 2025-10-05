Purported video of undertrial celebrating birthday in prison goes viral, inquiry on

Bengaluru, Oct 5 (PTI) A purported video of an undertrial prisoner celebrating his birthday allegedly inside the Parappana Agrahara central prison here has prompted an inquiry by the authorities, official sources said on Sunday.

The video of Srinivasa alias "Gubbachhi Seena", a rowdy sheeter, lodged in the prison in connection with a murder case, celebrating his birthday has gone viral on social media.

In the video, Seena can be seen wearing a garland made out of apples and cutting a cake with a knife. Some people, allegedly inmates, are seen along with him.

Police sources said they are verifying as to when the incident took place.

They are also looking into how any inmate could record the video and circulate it, when mobile phones are prohibited under prison rules.

According to some media reports, the incident is said to have taken place four to five months ago.

Seena is accused in a case of murder involving a person, allegedly his rival in January this year. He was arrested in February.

A family member of Seena's rival (deceased person) is said to have informed the prison authorities about the video in circulation.

Hitting out at the Congress government, BJP leader and former IPS officer Bhaskar Rao in a post on 'X' said, "Parappana Agrahara Jail is in news again. A massive cake enters the jail and a rowdy with all his incarcerated mini rowdies celebrates his birthday with total impunity and the same is recorded and uploaded on social media." Targeting Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar and Home Minister G Parameshwara, Rao, a former Bengaluru police commissioner said, "governance has gone to the pits..." He also alleged a total collapse of law and order, citing various other incidents in the state. PTI KSU KH