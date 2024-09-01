Pursuit of justice continuous journey, requires collective dedication: Justice Surya Kant

New Delhi, Sep 1 (PTI) The pursuit of justice is a continuous journey and requires collective dedication and untiring commitment, Supreme Court judge Justice Surya Kant said on Sunday.

Speaking at the 'National Conference of the District Judiciary', Justice Kant said that the apex court since inception has been resolute in its mission to render justice to the most distant parts of the nation.

"Pursuit of justice is a continuous journey, one that requires collective dedication and untiring commitment. As we conclude, I am confident that the deliberations and ideas exchanged will further argument our judicial system and inspire us to strive harder in shared mission to ensure justice reaches last man of the street," Justice Kant said.

The apex court judge said several national-wide conferences have been organised across the length and breadth of the country to commemorate the 75th year of the establishment of the Supreme Court.

"These gatherings serve not only as a platform for judicial officers to learn and adopt best practices but also as a crucial forum to deeply address pressing issues that challenge our judicial system at the grassroots.

"These are vital deliberations that allow us to explore how seamless delivery of justice can be enhanced while upholding the best interest of stakeholders. The most rewarding aspect of conferences is the opportunity to learn from every opinion and suggestion shared," he said. PTI PKS TIR TIR