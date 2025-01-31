'Pursuit of justice steady, shaping democracy': SC bids adieu to Justice Hrishikesh Roy

New Delhi, Jan 31 (PTI) The Supreme Court on Friday bid an emotional farewell to "multifaceted" Supreme Court judge Justice Hrishikesh Roy, who before adorning the black robes as a lawyer and then as a judge did legal reporting for news agency the Press Trust of India.

Justice Roy, who became a Supreme Court judge on September 23, 2019 wore many caps, including that of being a music buff, film producer, and a theater artist.

His legal reporting days were in Assam when he worked as a correspondent for PTI.

Justice Roy, on his last working day, said, "In those times I was the legal correspondent, as it has already been mentioned… Press Trust of India, and my law reports were often published. I was also enjoying my theatre exposure. Somehow, I also got roped into doing law related programs for the Guwahati doors." Bidding farewell to Justice Roy, Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna termed him as a "unique judge" with multifaceted personality.

The CJI lauded his wit at a function organised by the Supreme Court Bar Association to bid farewell to the fourth senior most judge of the top court.

CJI Khanna said, "Justice Roy is one of those rare personalities whose genius extends beyond the profession. While we are lucky to have Justice Roy – the judge, he would have been equally successful as Justice Roy – the actor, a quizmaster, or perhaps in today’s world – a standup comedian." The CJI told the gathering of judges of the Supreme Court, Delhi High Court and Gauhati High Court and young lawyers that Justice Roy has always been different, bringing his own vibrant personality to the bench while being nothing short of outstanding in his work.

"I do not say this lightly. The stories of his wit and humour are legendary. I can attest that he delivers the most perfectly timed one-liners. For instance, I remember how during the screening of the movie 'Laapataa Ladies' in the Supreme Court, Justice Roy quipped about finding the 'Laapataa Gentlemen' as well," he said.

He added, "Justice Hrishikesh Roy is a unique judge. The reason it is difficult to capture what Justice Hrishikesh Roy means to all of us is because of his multifaceted personality." The CJI added Justice Roy's compassionate judicial approach reminds everybody that each case before the court represents real people with hopes, struggles, and aspirations.

"Through respectful treatment of both litigants and juniors, he has shown how courts can maintain their authority without losing sight of how individual lives are impacted. Justice Roy ensures that younger members of the Bar are put at ease and recognised for their efforts. He makes it a point to ask for the counsel's name in every matter, a gesture which has motivated young members at the Bar," the CJI shared.

He said in a profession where time always seems to fall short against the never-ending demands of the office, Justice Roy mastered the art of making each moment count.

CJI Khanna said that his invaluable contributions as a judge extend beyond the bench and in his deliberations, Justice Roy brings a distinctive perspective to the table.

"Like a sage advisor in a council, he offers the perfect balance of thoughts, insights and practical suggestions," he said, adding that his genuine concern for people and the issues that affect them give him an ability to offer meaningful inputs and forge lasting relationships wherever he goes.

The CJI highlighted, "Justice Roy swears by his love for theatre — a passion he shares with those around him, often encouraging his law clerks and interns to attend plays. He is also a trivia buff, a voracious reader, and has served as the president of the Guwahati Music Society. In short, he knows everything about everything".

He added, "Other speakers have spoken about 'Shako' (Bridge) and 'Apne Ajnabi', a film that addresses racial prejudice. Justice Roy was a producer of the film 'Apne Ajnabi'. This also makes him perhaps the only Supreme Court judge with an IMDB credit to his name." Justice Roy in his address said that time has a way of moving swiftly, and today, as he prepares to close this chapter of his 19 years judicial journey, he finds himself filled with profound gratitude, humility and introspection and is struck by the fact that how much it has shaped him.

Justice Roy said he started his judicial journey with an idealistic notion, believing that he will be the voice of reason and the champion of justice but now believe justice is not to be taken by storm.

"She (justice) is to be moved by slow advance over the years, and having served as a judge for close to two decades, I have now realised that pursuit of justice is steady, slowly shaping society and strengthening democracy. As I bid farewell, I do so with a heart brimming with appreciation of those who paved the way before me and those who will carry the torch forward," he said.

Justice Roy in his stint of over four years in the top court was a part of numerous significant judgements, including Constitution bench verdicts on passive Euthansia in 2023 and setting up of a panel to select chief election commissioners and election commissioners for the poll panel.

He penned the verdict while on a Constitution bench and held individuals holding a light motor vehicle driving licences were eligible to drive transport vehicles with a weight not exceeding 7,500 kilogram besides upholding the validity of law on bull-taming sport, Jallikattu, in Tamil Nadu. PTI MNL AMK