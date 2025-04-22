'Purusha Prakriti': Exhibition reflects on interdependence of man and nature

Ahmedabad, Apr 22 (PTI) In a confluence of tradition, nature, and contemporary expression during the Earth Month, a new exhibition at Bespoke Art Gallery here brings together 40 renowned artists, including sculptors, ceramicists, and installation award winners from India and across the world.

"Purusha Prakriti", curated by art historian Uma Nair, brings together materials, mediums, and the beauty of the earth in myriad ways in a curation that reflects the wonder of man and nature and the interdependence of the two.

Leading with Himmat Shah's iconic 'head' from the London series, the exhibition pays homage to the modernist while also showcasing sculptural works by Dhananjay Singh, Karl Antao, Ankit Patel, Debashish Bera, and international names such as Jesús Curia, Simon Max Bannister, and Gillie & Marc who will contribute to a dynamic discourse on form and texture.

"'Purusha Prakriti' is a universal credo of love for the rhythms of the earth. These artists unconsciously celebrate the threads of harmony within their own practice. While it may be the gods and goddesses, it could be animals and birds, it could be even the lexicon of a language. Each accent is varied but distinct," Nair said in a statement.

She added that the dedication to Himmat Shah raises a toast to his genius, "There is also a grouping of artists from Gujarat who are all practitioners in their own accord. This show is more about practicing artists who bring tradition forward to contemporary character. In the legion of sculptures, installations, ceramics, printmaking, and painting, we are looking at the beauty of love for the simplicity of time and its many inspirations that can be found all around us," Nair said.

Other sculptural highlights include Ram Kumar Manna's terracotta Ganeshas, Arun Pandit’s Thinkers, and Arunkumar HG’s recycled elephant.

The exhibition also includes a centenary celebration of KG Subramanyan through his prints and drawings, and features printmakers like Rini Dhumal, Jyoti Bhatt, and Subrat Kumar Behera.

A ceramic section features leading names like Keshari Nandan Kumar, Vipul Kumar, Vineet Kacker, Leena Batra, Shampa Shah, and Saraswati of Auroville.

Among installations are Ankon Mitra’s origami butterflies and Harsha Durugadda’s award-winning 'Topo' winner of the Celeste Prize 2017.

The paintings section is led by Thota Vaikuntam, Arpitha Reddy, Rini Dhumal, Muzaffar Ali, Sudip Roy, Bhajju Shyam, Neelesh Vede, Phaneendra Nath Chaturvedi, and Poonam Bhatnagar.

"We want to bring forward greater interest in Indian art, which I believe must go beyond a niche audience. The goal of Bespoke Art Gallery is to add to the expansion of the Indian market and create awareness nationally as well as internationally. Earth Month is about man's role on the planet, and we must join hands in its sustenance and conservation," Devin Gawarvala, founder, Bespoke Art Gallery, said.

The exhibition will come to an end on June 10. PTI MAH MAH MG MG