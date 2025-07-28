Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam official suspended for misbehaving with consumer

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) A superintendent engineer (SE) of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a consumer, officials said on Sunday.

Sharing the suspension order of SE Prashant Singh on X, Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister A K Sharma said, “Upbhogta Devo Bhav (consumer is god)!” “The SE of Basti, Prashant Singh, has been suspended with immediate effect for his insensitivity and indecent behaviour towards the complaint of electricity consumers.

“All other electricity officers and employees have been directed for effective and quick solution of consumer problems. Everyone should be ready for public service,” Sharma said.

The suspension order was issued on Saturday by Chief Engineer (administration) Arvind Nayak on behalf of the managing director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam (PVVN).

It said that Bharat Pandey, a resident of Mudaghat in Basti district, lodged a complaint with Singh over phone on July 18 about non-supply of electricity.

The suspension order said Singh behaved "indecently" with the complainant despite being in a responsible position, which fell under the category of “misconduct”.

Singh will remain attached to the office of the MD, PVVN, Varanasi, during his suspension period, the order said.

Meanwhile, Sharma said in a statement, "Any employee who behaves indecently with consumers or public representatives, or displays negligence or indifference in resolving complaints, will face strict disciplinary and punitive action. Excuses will not be tolerated." He also said that there will be no more tolerance for low voltage, frequent tripping, unnecessary shutdowns, and unjustified power cuts.

Accountability will be fixed from the top management of the power corporation to the field-level officials, he said.

Arbitrary behaviour of any staff member hindering development will be strongly dealt with, the minister said in the statement.

"Despite substantial investments in power infrastructure – over Rs 26,000 crore in the last three years – the image of the government and the department is being damaged by the carelessness of a few employees.

"In view of the state's development needs and the rights of the consumers, such irresponsibility will no longer be accepted,” Sharma said. PTI CDN NAV ARI