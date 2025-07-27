Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam superintendent engineer suspended for misbehaving with consumer

Lucknow, Jul 27 (PTI) Superintendent Engineer (SE) of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Varanasi, Prashant Singh has been suspended for allegedly misbehaving with a consumer.

Uttar Pradesh Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma said on Sunday. Sharma shared the suspension order of in a post on his official 'X' account, and said, "Upbhogta Devo Bhav! (Consumer is god)".

Sharma further said in the same post, "SE of Basti Prashant Singh has been suspended with immediate effect on the incident of insensitivity and indecent behaviour towards the complaint of electricity consumers.

"All other electricity officers and employees have been directed again for effective and quick solution of consumer problems. Everyone should be ready for public service." The suspension order shared by the minister on 'X' has been issued by the chief engineer (administration) on behalf of the Managing Director of Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam. It states that Bharat Pandey, a resident of Mudaghat in the Basti district, had complained to SE Prashant Singh on telephone on July 18 about alleged non-supply of electricity.

Chief Engineer (Administration) Arvind Nayak said in the suspension order issued on Saturday that Singh's "failure" to listen to the consumer's complaint and behaving "indecently" with him, despite being in a responsible position, comes under the category of misconduct.

Singh will remain attached to the office of MD Purvanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam, Varanasi, during the period of suspension. PTI CDN MNK MNK