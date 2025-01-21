Purvanchalis saw 'greatest transformation' under AAP govt, says Gopal Rai

New Delhi, Jan 21 (PTI) Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai has said that Purvanchalis witnessed the "greatest transformation" under the AAP government, claiming advancements in infrastructure, education, and healthcare.

He also claimed the AAP government has reduced pollution levels by 35 per cent and increased Delhi's green cover. Rai accused the BJP of lacking vision and neglecting key issues like pollution.

"We have reduced pollution by 35 per cent and increased green cover in Delhi. We've introduced electric buses and ensured a 24/7 electricity supply. The results of our commitment are visible," Rai said while highlighting his party's developmental achievements and efforts to control pollution in an interview with PTI on Monday.

Criticising the BJP for its "inaction" on pollution, Rai remarked, "What has the Union environment minister done? Nobody knows. If they had worked with us, pollution levels could have been reduced by 70 per cent. Despite restrictions from the central government, we have worked tirelessly and delivered results." He further said that pollution is a collective challenge requiring cooperation across states to address it effectively.

"Our government has worked with a clear focus on this issue. If you compare the data from 2016 to 2024, you will see a significant improvement in the number of good air quality days," Rai said, adding that Delhi's overall condition has also improved in terms of roads, water supply, and unauthorised colonies.

"Earlier, you couldn't even access many areas, including parts of my own constituency, Babarpur. But now, roads, drainage systems, and pipelines have been installed," he said.

Rai explained that in his constituency, 90 per cent of the roads and sewer pipelines have already been built, and the remaining work will be completed in the next five years.

"Since the last term, I've worked extensively in my constituency, and the results will be even better this time. From independence till now, the amount of work we have done in Babarpur under the AAP government is unprecedented," he said.

He further said that 16 Mohalla Clinics are operational in Babarpur and a mini-hospital with 10 specialty departments, ranging from allopathy to homeopathy, has been established.

Additionally, he claimed that schools in the constituency have been modernised, and plans are underway to build a stadium for children and an auditorium, where cultural and educational programmes can be hosted.

Speaking about the Purvanchali voters, Rai said the AAP government has been the only one to genuinely address their needs.

"Earlier, Purvanchalis lived in unauthorised colonies with poor living conditions. Now, they live in better conditions with proper infrastructure.

Their children study in modernised government schools, and they benefit from free health services and education. That's why 90 per cent of Purvanchalis support us," he said.

He added that the Kejriwal government has not only worked for their upliftment, but also given them respect.

On efforts to clean the Yamuna, Rai said, "We are working on it, and in the coming time, we will fulfil all the promises made." Rai also spoke about skepticism around AAP's initiatives. "When we announced free electricity and bus rides for women, people doubted us, but we delivered. Similarly, when we introduced Mohalla Clinics, people questioned us, but we made it happen. All the initiatives we have started will continue, and the new promises will also be fulfilled," he said.

Delhi will go to polls on February 5, with results to be announced on February 8. Rai will contest from the Babarpur seat against BJP's Anil Vashishth and Congress' Haji Ishraq Khan.

Expressing confidence of his victory, Rai told PTI, "This time, we've done more work, so we will get more votes." In the 2020 Assembly elections, Rai won Babarpur by approximately 84,000 votes, defeating BJP's Naresh Gaur, who secured 51,714 votes. Congress' Anviksha Jain garnered only 5,131 votes. PTI NSM MNK MNK