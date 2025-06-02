Pushed to margins of MP politics, Cong looks at redemption strategy during Rahul's visit

Bhopal, Jun 2 (PTI) Rahul Gandhi will launch a CWC-approved campaign aimed at rebuilding the party in the BJP-ruled Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday and address a string of brainstorming meetings in Bhopal to prepare the Congress to face the 2028 assembly polls and reclaim lost glory.

The leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha will inaugurate the 'Sangathan Srajan Abhiyan' (Organisation Rejuvenation Campaign) announced during the extended Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting held in Belagavi in December 2024.

"The 'Abhiyan' is being launched to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level and instil enthusiasm among party workers. We have not been in power in Madhya Pradesh for a long time," former MP Congress chief Arun Yadav and ex-minister Sajjan Verma told reporters on Monday.

Yadav said the Mission 2028 is aimed at bringing Congress to power in Madhya Pradesh once again by winning the upcoming assembly elections.

A similar exercise was implemented by Congress in Gujarat, where like MP, the party is in shambles.

Barring a 15-months from December 2018 to March 2020 when Kamal Nath was chief minister, the Congress has been out of power in Madhya Pradesh since 2003.

In the 2023 assembly elections, the BJP handed a crushing defeat to Congress by improving its tally in the 230-member House by 54 seats to 163. The principal opposition party was reduced to 66 seats.

In the Lok Sabha elections held months later, the BJP whitewashed the Congress by winning all 29 seats, wresting Kamal Nath's stronghold of Chhindwara.

Yadav said the party rejuvenation campaign aims to strengthen the organisational framework and establish better coordination and communication among the rank and file, office-bearers, MPs, MLAs, and representatives of various units of the Grand Old Party.

"After arriving in Bhopal, Rahul Gandhi will visit the state Congress office and attend a meeting of the political affairs committee," Verma said, adding that senior leaders from Madhya Pradesh will discuss the political situation and upcoming challenges.

Rahul Gandhi will subsequently attend an interactive session with MPs and MLAs followed by meetings with observers appointed by the All India Congress Committee (AICC) and state in-charges.

The former Congress president will address a convention comprising representatives of AICC, state Congress, and district and block-level presidents of the party unit.

Verma claimed that the Central government agreed to conduct a caste-based census due to Rahul Gandhi's spirited advocacy for social inclusion.

"Rahul was initially mocked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other senior BJP leaders for strongly demanding a caste-based census, but eventually, they bowed to the demand," he said, adding that a thanksgiving is on the cards for Rahul Gandhi for advocating the caste-based census. PTI LAL NSK