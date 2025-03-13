Pushing for statehood, waiver of central loans: Puducherry CM Rangasamy

Puducherry, March 13 (PTI) Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy on Thursday reiterated the government's commitment to securing full statehood for the Union Territory.

Concluding the two-day debate on the motion of thanks to the Lieutenant Governor’s address in the territorial Assembly, Rangasamy said, "I have spoken to the Lt Governor of Puducherry, urging him to take up the issue of statehood with the Centre." He emphasised the necessity of statehood and added that efforts were also being made to include Puducherry in the Central Finance Commission.

Additionally, he said steps were being expedited to seek a waiver of loans obtained by the Puducherry government from the Centre over the years.

Asserting that his administration was meeting public expectations, Rangasamy urged officials to shed a negative mindset and work coherently with the elected government’s decisions.

The Chief Minister said the government had issued No Objection Certificates to five entrepreneurs to set up distillery units in Puducherry to boost revenue and employment.

"These industries must not overdraw underground water or harm the environment," he clarified. Once operational, these units are expected to generate Rs 400 crore in revenue and create numerous job opportunities.

He also announced that an IT park would be established on a large site in the Sedarapattu village. Additionally, vacant posts in government departments were being filled at a rapid pace through competitive examinations.

Regarding relief measures, Rangasamy stated that the enumeration of houses damaged in last year’s Fengal cyclone and torrential rains was underway.

"Once the report is available, the government will provide relief to affected families," he assured.

Following the Chief Minister’s reply, Speaker R Selvam adjourned the Assembly proceedings until March 17. PTI CORR SSK ADB