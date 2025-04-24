Pushing forward one's agenda in name of public mandate is dictatorship: RSS leader

Mumbai, Apr 24 (PTI) A top Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader on Thursday said pushing forward one's own agenda in the name of public mandate was dictatorship, and added that those who wish to practise honest politics must tell the truth to people and build a consensus.
Addressing a public event here, RSS publicity in-charge Sunil Ambekar also stressed the need for a culture of thoughtful dialogue and inclusive public discourse.
"If some people push forward their own agenda in the name of the people's mandate, then it becomes a dictatorship and it is wrong. Everyone should express their views with restraint and in a way that serves national interest," he said.
"Those who wish to practise honest politics must tell the truth to people, shape their opinion, prepare them for good deeds in future and also try to build a consensus," he added.
Ambekar cautioned against the silence of followers of political leaders, saying that major organisations representing large communities must speak up in the larger interest.
"If the followers say they need not speak because their leaders will do so, then some will continue to push their own agenda under the guise of the mandate. But consensus cannot be built with silence," he said.
Hailing the thoughts of RSS ideologue Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, Ambekar highlighted the role of good individuals and institutions in shaping public opinion.
"Every political party uses campaigns and technology to influence people. But it is good people and good institutions that can truly shape opinions in a meaningful way. Upadhyaya had also stressed this and it is vital for a healthy society," the RSS leader said.
Referring to the Pahalgam terror attack, where 26 tourists were killed, Ambekar said, "It was an unfortunate attack. I am sure there will be firm action." On the past narratives, he said, "For sixty years, a campaign shaped the public mind to make them believe that Hindus cannot live in Muslim-majority areas. Secular voices defended this, and many media houses echoed it. Now, the government has taken a firm stand, and the courts have also delivered important verdicts on related issues." PTI ND NP