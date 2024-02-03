Pushkar Dhami meets Jagadguru Rambhadracharya at hospital

Dehradun, Feb 3 (PTI) Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday met Jagadguru Rambhadracharya (74) at the Synergy Hospital here. The spiritual leader and Sanskrit scholar is under treatment at the hospital for a chest infection.

Rambhadracharya was brought here for treatment after he fell ill during a religious discourse in a village in Uttar Pradesh.

He was first taken to a hospital in Agra from where he was referred to a higher centre and brought to Dehradun.

There is an improvement in his health, hospital sources said.