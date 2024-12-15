'Pushpa 2' screening incident: Actor Allu Arjun says deeply concerned about boy's health

Hyderabad, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor Allu Arjun on Sunday said he remains deeply concerned about the health of a boy, who was hospitalised due to "asphysixation" as crowds jostled at a theatre here during the premiere of his latest film 'Pushpa 2'.

A 35-year-old woman died and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised on December 4 during a stampede-like situation at the Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad when thousands of fans jostled to have a glimpse of the actor at the premiere of the blockbuster 'Pushpa: The Rule'.

The 'Pushpa' actor said he wishes the boy a speedy recovery and is looking forward to meeting him and his family at the earliest.

In a post on 'X', Arjun said: "I remain deeply concerned about young Shri Tej, who is under constant medical care after the unfortunate incident. Due to the ongoing legal proceedings, I have been advised not to visit him and his family at this time. My prayers remain with them and I remain committed to taking responsibility for addressing the medical and family needs." Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under different sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station based on the complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

The actor, who was arrested in connection with the case on December 13, was released on Saturday morning from the jail where he spent the night.

A medical bulletin from the private hospital where the boy is undergoing treatment on Saturday said "Shri Tej, continues to be in Picu (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) on ventilatory support with minimal requirements." He is "hemodynamically" stable and tolerating tube feedings, the doctor treating him said, adding he has an intermittent fever and is still in "altered sensorium and has dystonic movements".

Meanwhile, Telangana State Women's Commission chairperson Nerella Sharada, who visited the hospital on Sunday and enquired about the boy's health, said caution needs to be taken to prevent such incidents.

Celebrities before they go to public places should give prior information to authorities about their visits, she said.

The government and the Commission stand with the boy's family and will extend necessary support, including medical treatment, she added. PTI VVK GDK VVK KH