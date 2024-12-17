'Pushpa 2' screening: Police issue show cause notice to theatre management for 'lapses'

Hyderabad, Dec 17 (PTI) The Hyderabad police has issued a show cause notice to the management of Sandhya Theatre for alleged lapses that led to the death of a woman in a stampede during the premiere of Telugu superstar Allu Arjun's latest film, 'Pushpa 2'.

In the notice, dated December 12, the police highlighted 11 "lapses" on the part of the theatre management.

The show cause notice pointed out several lapses, including the theatre management's alleged failure to inform the local police about actor Allu Arjun's arrival on the night of December 4, when the stampede occurred.

Additionally, it noted that the management did not plan proper entry, exit, or seating arrangements for the film's lead actors, despite being aware of the likely public attention they would attract.

According to the notice, there were no proper signboards displaying entry and exit points to guide the people attending the movie.

Additionally, the management allegedly encouraged the gathering of fans by erecting large "flexes" outside the theatre "illegally without permission," the notice said.

Also, the notice stated that the management failed to arrange adequate security to manage the crowd at the main gates, which led to the untoward incident.

Further, the notice alleged that the management's lapses demonstrated its failure to provide a safe and secure environment for the public visiting the theatre.

It directed the theatre management to show cause why its Cinematograph License should not be revoked due to the lapses that led to the woman's death.

The management was given 10 days to respond, failing which it would be assumed they had no explanation and further action would be taken without additional notice.

A police official confirmed on Tuesday that the theatre management was served a show cause notice, seeking an explanation within 10 days.

On December 4, a 35-year-old woman died, and her eight-year-old son was hospitalised during a stampede-like situation at Sandhya Theatre in Hyderabad. The incident occurred as thousands of fans jostled to get a glimpse of actor Allu Arjun at the premiere of 'Pushpa 2'.

Following the incident, the city police registered a case against Allu Arjun, his security team, and the theatre management under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the Chikkadpally police station, based on a complaint lodged by the deceased woman's family.

Allu Arjun, arrested on December 13, was granted interim bail by the Telangana High Court and released from jail on the morning of December 14.

The police also arrested three individuals in connection with the case: one of the theatre's owners, its senior manager, and the lower balcony in charge.

A medical bulletin from the private hospital where the boy is being treated stated on Tuesday that "Child Sritej continues to remain in PICU (Paediatric Intensive Care Unit) needing mechanical ventilation with minimal support of oxygen and pressures." "His fever is reducing, and he is on minimal inotropes. His vital parameters are stable, and he is tolerating feeds well. Given his static neurological status, a tracheostomy is being planned to facilitate weaning from the ventilator," the doctors treating him said.

Meanwhile, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand and Health Secretary Christina Z Chongthu visited the hospital on Tuesday to enquire about the boy's condition.

"There was a discussion in the government today, and whatever is required to save the boy and provide better treatment will be done," Anand said.

The Health Secretary also assured the boy's father that the government would extend whatever support is necessary to the fullest extent.

The Hyderabad Police chief further stated, "The neurological condition is severely impacted. The doctors have opined that it will be a long haul before any improvements can be seen. The treatment is ongoing, and we are all hoping for the best." The government will bear the entire expenditure for the treatment, the officials confirmed.