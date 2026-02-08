Pushpinder Gill appointed VC of Punjab Sports University, Patiala

Patiala, Feb 8 (PTI) The Punjab government has appointed Dr Pushpinder Singh Gill as the vice-chancellor of the Maharaja Bhupinder Singh Punjab Sports University (MBSPSU) in Patiala, for a tenure of three years, effective from the date he assumes office.

An official spokesperson on Sunday said Gill brings over 36 years of experience spanning academia, research, administration, and international consulting to the post.

A retired professor of Punjabi University, Patiala, he has held several leadership roles that uniquely position him to lead Punjab's premier sports university toward excellence, the spokesperson said.

Gill earned his doctorate from Punjabi University in 1993 and served at its School of Management Studies.

His scholarly achievements include 84 research publications in recognised national and international journals, besides authoring 10 books and more than 400 articles in popular magazines and newspapers on management and allied subjects.

He has also served as an expert with the public service commissions in Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, and Punjab.

Articulating his vision, Gill said he aims to position MBSPSU as India's benchmark institution for integrated sports education, high-performance sport and applied research, fostering an ecosystem where students, athletes, faculty, coaches and industry collaborate to translate science into podium performance and career opportunities in the sports sector.