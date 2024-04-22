Put Aligarh lock on fate of SP and BSP, CM Adityanath asks voters

Aligarh/Fatehpur Sikri (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress neglected the development of Aligarh and manipulated faith, and asked people to put ‘Aligarh lock’ on their fate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Adityanath was addressing an election rally in Aligarh just ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in favour of Aligarh MP and BJP candidate Satish Gautam and party's nominee from Hathras Anup Valmiki 'Pradhan'.

“SP, BSP and Congress always neglected Aligarh, 'astha ke khilwad kiya' (manipulated faith) and tried to breach the security. You should put Aligarh lock on their fate in the elections," the chief minister said.

"By doing so, the country will emerge as a major global power. The entire nation's voice is uniting with the prime minister's vision for a self-reliant and developed India. From all corners, the chant 'Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar, Abki bar 400 paar' is echoing everywhere," he said.

Advertisment

Later, addressing a rally in Kirawali to seek votes for Fatehpur Sikri MP and BJP candidate Rajkumar Chahar, Adityanath said that after Ayodhya and Kashi, it is now the turn of the Braj region for a facelift.

He also attacked the opposition leaders for allegedly reading 'fatiha' at the graves of mafias and gangsters, and appealed to the voters to give them a break of five years so that they continue reading fatiha.

In Aligarh, Adityanath urged the people to show appreciation for Modi's decade-long efforts by casting vote for the BJP.

Advertisment

Noting that the first phase of elections has been completed, he said, “There was immense excitement and enthusiasm among the people across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi's decade-long contributions are garnering the BJP overwhelming support. I urge voters to maintain this momentum for the next phases.” "We have all been given the chance to play a significant role in shaping India into a developed nation," he said.

Adityanath claimed that opposition parties are unlikely to get even a single seat in UP.

He stated that PM Modi has fulfilled the long-standing demands of the people of Aligarh and Hathras.

Advertisment

“Living up to the expectations of common people, PM Modi himself came here to establish a university in the name of freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Now the university is ready and the session has also started,” he said.

"Aligarh has also got the defence corridor. The Surya Tilak ceremony for Lord Ram was conducted in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. PM Modi has blessed us with these extraordinary opportunities, bringing both joy and pride," he added.

UP ministers Aseem Arun and Sandeep Singh, among others, were present in the Aligarh rally. Addressing the rally in Kirawali in Agra district, Adityanath said, "Ayodhya and Kashi have achieved their targets and now, it is Braj's turn. No one will be able to deprive it of development. An airport is being built in (neighbouring) Agra while Ganga water is also available to the residents of the city." Drawing parallels between the spiritual sanctity of Ayodhya's Ram Lalla and the end of mafias with 'Ram Naam Satya', he emphasised a BJP-led government's dedication to nationalist principles over divisive caste politics.

Advertisment

Referring to PM Modi's physical absence from Ayodhya on Ram Navami, the CM said that despite this, his thoughts were wholly dedicated to the sacred city.

He also criticised the Congress, SP, and BSP for questioning the very existence of Lord Ram and Krishna as part of their "appeasement politics". "They spoke as if they were born before life itself began on Earth," he remarked.

During the address, Adityanath underscored the government's thrust on honouring heritage and driving development initiatives. He also drew a stark comparison between India's progress and Pakistan's plight since the Partition in 1947.

The CM lauded the transformative impact of prime minister's leadership, noting that more individuals have been lifted out of poverty in India than the entire population of Pakistan over the past decade. PTI ABN SAB KVK KVK KVK