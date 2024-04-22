Put Aligarh lock on fate of SP, BSP: CM Adityanath asks voters

Aligarh (UP), Apr 22 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday alleged the Samajwadi Party, BSP and Congress neglected the development of Aligarh and manipulated faith, and asked people to put ‘Aligarh lock’ on their fate in the Lok Sabha polls.

Advertisment

Adityanath was addressing an election rally here in favour of Aligarh MP and BJP candidate Satish Gautam and party's nominee from Hathras Anup Valmiki 'Pradhan'. The rally was also addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“SP, BSP and Congress always neglected Aligarh, 'astha ke khilwad kiya' (manipulated faith) and tried to breach the security. You should put Aligarh lock on their fate in the elections," the chief minister said.

"By doing so, the country will emerge as a major global power. The entire nation's voice is uniting with the prime minister's vision for a self-reliant and developed India. From all corners, the chant 'Phir ek bar Modi Sarkar, Abki bar 400 paar' is echoing everywhere," he said.

Advertisment

Adityanath urged the people to show appreciation for Modi's decade-long efforts by casting vote for the BJP.

Noting that the first phase of elections has been completed, he said, “There was immense excitement and enthusiasm among the people across 102 Lok Sabha constituencies. PM Modi's decade-long contributions are garnering the BJP overwhelming support. I urge voters to maintain this momentum for the next phases.” "We have all been given the chance to play a significant role in shaping India into a developed nation," he said.

Adityanath claimed that opposition parties are unlikely to get even a single seat in UP.

Advertisment

He stated that PM Modi has fulfilled the long-standing demands of the people of Aligarh and Hathras.

“Living up to the expectations of common people, PM Modi himself came here to establish a university in the name of freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh. Now the university is ready and the session has also started,” he said.

"Aligarh has also got the defence corridor. The Surya Tilak ceremony for Lord Ram was conducted in Ayodhya on Ram Navami. PM Modi has blessed us with these extraordinary opportunities, bringing both joy and pride," he added.

UP ministers Aseem Arun and Sandeep Singh, among others, were present in the public meeting. PTI ABN ABN KVK KVK