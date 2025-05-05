Put 'Buddhist Vihars' in separate sub-category of religious sites for conservation: Cong leader

Nagpur, May 5 (PTI) Former Maharashtra minister and Congress leader Nitin Raut on Monday demanded that 'Buddhist Vihars' be included as a separate 'sub-category' among religious sites in urban development plans of the state given the significant population of the community.

Raut, in a letter to Additional Chief Secretary (Urban Development Department), pointed out that in development plans being prepared for urban areas in Maharashtra, religious sites are classified under "Category 16", which include temples (16-01), mosques (16-02), churches (16-04), gurdwaras (16-05) and mutt-monasteries (16-06), among others.

Despite the significant Buddhist population in Maharashtra, Buddhist Vihars (places serving as residential/spiritual centres for monks) located in various settlements, localities, villages, and hamlets have not been classified as a separate 'sub-category', he noted.

As a result, Buddhist religious and cultural sites do not receive adequate representation in development plans, leading to difficulties in their conservation, funding and legal protection, the Congress leader maintained.

Considering the identity, cultural and religious significance of Buddhist Vihars, they should be given a separate sub-category for their conservation and promotion, he demanded in the letter. PTI CLS RSY