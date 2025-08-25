Put nation first before politics: Delhi CM at All India Speakers’ Conference

New Delhi, Aug 25 (PTI) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday emphasised that when it comes to national interest, everyone should stand united, regardless of their political affiliations.

Addressing the valedictory session of the All India Speakers’ Conference in the Delhi Legislative Assembly, she said that the foundation of India’s democracy lies in sacrifice and struggle, and that the foremost duty of every people’s representative must be to the nation. She asserted that while diversity of opinion is the lifeblood of democracy, in matters of public welfare and national interest, all political parties must stand united.

On the historic occasion of 100 years since the establishment of India’s first Central Legislative Assembly, the chief minister observed that the moment when Indians themselves presided over the Assembly marked the true beginning of the nation’s democratic journey. Paying homage to the sacrifices of freedom fighters, she underlined that today, with the privilege of leading an independent nation under the Constitution and democratic institutions, the greatest responsibility is to uphold and strengthen the dignity of that freedom.

Gupta made it clear that elected representatives must always act according to the principle of ‘Nation First, Party Second, Self Last.’ Referring to the legacy of freedom fighter Vithalbhai Patel, she noted that he set enduring ideals of democracy and legislative conduct, even in the most adverse circumstances.

She emphasised that debates and discussions in legislatures must always remain centred on public welfare and the dignity of democracy. She observed that when citizens watch their elected representatives in the chambers, they expect them to voice their concerns and make decisions in the national interest.

Looking ahead to the centenary of India’s Independence in 2047, the CM said that this is a time of renewed energy and fresh resolve for all people’s representatives. Meeting the aspirations of the people, she declared, is the highest form of national duty. With this vision, she said, every representative must carry out their responsibilities with the nation’s interest held above all else. PTI SLB AMJ AMJ