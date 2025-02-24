Put up uncompromising fight for public causes, YSRCP chief Jagan tells party legislators

Amaravati, Feb 24 (PTI) YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday urged his party's MLAs and MLCs to mount an uncompromising fight for public causes against the N Chandrababu Naidu-led government, citing "intense public discontent at the grassroots level".

Addressing YSRCP legislators, the former CM likened their role to that of being on a battlefield and urged them to march towards ‘victory’, emphasising that standing in solidarity with the people would guarantee success.

He convened a meeting with party MLAs and MLCs after boycotting Governor S. Abdul Nazeer’s address and walking out midway.

"I assure you that I will stand by you. This is an opportunity to prove our efficiency while in the opposition," Reddy said in a press release, asserting that there is no need to 'fear' the TDP-led NDA government.

According to the YSRCP chief, working for the party and the people will secure a bright future, adding that time will pass quickly.

He remarked that a year would go by in the 'blink of an eye'.

Expressing hope for early elections, Reddy stressed the importance of focusing on public issues.

He also stated that YSRCP legislators attended the Assembly to seek clarity from the ruling party regarding the party’s opposition status.

A YSRCP source told PTI that from Tuesday onwards, opposition party MLAs would boycott Assembly sessions, while MLCs would continue to attend.