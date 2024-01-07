Puthige mutt chief to ascend 'Paryaya Peeta' on Jan 18

Mangaluru, Jan 7 (PTI) Sri Sugunendra Teetha Swami of Udupi Puthige mutt has initiated the 'Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna' as part of his fourth Paryaya for the two-year period beginning from January 18.

Addressing reporters at Udupi on Saturday, the seer said the mutt plans to present one crore handwritten copies of the Bhagavad Gita to Udupi Sri Krishna as part of the Koti Gita Lekhana Yajna.

The seer is ascending the Paryaya Peeta for the fourth time in his 50-year Sanyasa life, as per the biennial cyclic distribution of puja and administration of the Sri Krishna Mutt at Udupi among the Ashta mutts of Udupi. He had adorned the Paryaya seat previously in 1972, 1992 and 2008.

Naming his Paryaya as ‘Vishwa Gita Paryaya,’ the seer urged devotees to take part in the Yajna by receiving the Bhagavad Gita and notebooks from the mutt.

Those who participate in the Yajna are asked to transcribe the slokas of the Gita and submit handwritten copies to the mutt before January 17, 2026 when his Paryaya term ends. He said the mutt wants to involve one crore devotees in the Yajna.

The seer said an international Gita conference and various Gita-related programmes like Akhanda Gita Parayana (dawn-to-dusk chanting of Gita), discourses, competitions, debates and camps are being planned during his Paryaya period.

The 'Pura Pravesha' of the seer will be conducted on January 8. Various organisations and bhajan troupes will take out a procession from Jodukatte to Car Street on Monday. Felicitations by the Udupi district administration and civic reception committee will also be held. PTI MVG MVG KH