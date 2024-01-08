Puthige seer welcomes HC dismissal of PIL against Paryaya

Mangaluru, Jan 8 (PTI) Udupi Puthige mutt chief Sri Sugunendra Swami on Monday welcomed the Karnataka High Court verdict dismissing a PIL seeking a stay on the Paryaya festival.

Reacting to the court order, he said in Udupi that the judge has issued a fair statement.

“We are not bound by worldly matters. Religious beliefs should not be restricted by them. There should be no barricades. Noble matters should be spread everywhere across the world. It was good that the court stated that they will not interfere in religious matters,” he said.

"Everything will be fine by the blessings of Krishna Mukhyaprana deity,” said the seer, who is set to ascend the ‘Paryaya Peeta’ in Udupi on January 18.

“Religious matters are related to spiritual people. It is unfair for courts to get involved in them. Religion is present across nations. There are Hindus all over the world.” The PIL filed by Gururaj Jeevan Rao, had pleaded before the court that the Paryaya title should not be handed over to Sri Sugunendra Teertha Swami as he allegedly violated traditional customs by travelling abroad.

The bench, consisting of Chief Justices Prasanna B Varale and Krishna Dikshit, questioned the PIL, asking what is wrong if knowledge is spread abroad. The court declared that it would not interfere in religious practices and beliefs and rejected the plea.

The Puthige seer had faced opposition against assuming the Paryaya Peeta earlier also. Similar sentiments were expressed in 2008, when six seers out of eight mutts had abstained from Paryaya, but the Shiroor seer supported his Paryaya then.

The Puthige seer is ascending the Paryaya Peeta for the fourth time in his 50-year Sanyasa life, as per the biennial cyclic distribution of puja and administration of the Sri Krishna Mutt and temple at Udupi among the Ashta mutts. He had adorned the Paryaya seat previously in 1972, 1992 and 2008. PTI MVG MVG ROH