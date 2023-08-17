Puthuppally bypoll: 10 candidates submit nominations

Kottayam (Ker), Aug 17 (PTI) A total of 10 candidates have submitted nomination papers for the Puthuppally bypoll, which is scheduled to be held on September 5.
On the final day of the submission of nominations on Thursday, seven persons submitted papers before the designated officials, Election Commission officials said.
While Chandy Oommen (Congress-UDF), Lijin Lal (BJP) and Luke Thomas (Aam Aadmi Party) were among those who submitted the nomination on the final day, Jaick C Thomas (CPI(M)-LDF) and many others had filed the papers on previous days.
The scrutiny of the nominations would be carried out on Friday.
The final day for withdrawing papers is August 21 and counting of votes would be done on September 8.
The by-election to the seat was necessitated by the demise of Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy on July 18.