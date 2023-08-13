Puthuppally bypoll campaign sees minor scare; Chandy Oommen's car tyre nuts found loose

Kottayam (Kerala), Aug 13 (PTI) The ongoing campaign for the upcoming by-election for the Puthuppally Assembly constituency here witnessed a minor scare on Sunday when four out of the five nuts of one of the wheels of the car the Congress candidate Chandy Oommen was travelling in were found loose.

The issue was noticed and immediately brought to the attention of Oommen by the driver of Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan.

Radhakrishnan told reporters that his driver noticed that the nuts had almost completely come loose as Oommen's car went by, and he ran after it to make them stop the vehicle.

The incident occurred outside the C M S College here where late former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy's son had turned up as part of the ongoing bypoll campaign in Puthuppally.

Radhakrishnan said it was an incident which ought not to have happened and demanded that the police investigate the matter and find out who was responsible for it.

"A big accident would have occurred had the vehicle gone ahead in that condition. That was avoided thanks to my driver," he said.

The nuts were, thereafter, tightened and then Chandy Oommen left the college in his vehicle, according to visuals shown on TV channels.

Full-fledged campaigning for the bypoll for Puthuppally constituency is being conducted by the political parties.

The bypoll was necessitated following the death of Oommen Chandy, who represented the constituency for 53 years straight, on July 18 in Bengaluru. PTI HMP HMP SS