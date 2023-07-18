Puthuppally loses its pulse as Chandy departs

Kottayam, Jul 18 (PTI) Puthuppally, a village in Kottayam district on Tuesday felt an "unbearable loss" and a void that is unlikely to be filled.

The passing of their leader, Oommen Chandy, who represented the Puthuppally Assembly constituency for the past 53 years, brought a cloud of gloom as hundreds of people gathered at his residence.

The leader's home in Puthuppally was particularly familiar to those around because its doors were always open and locals recalled how they could walk in to discuss matters with Chandy any time of the day.

Despite the fact that the mortal remains of their affable leader would only be brought to the house on Wednesday evening, a significant number of people had already gathered at the residence and its courtyard.

Vijayan Joseph, a local resident, told the media that Chandy was the pulse of Puthuppally.

"We cannot believe that he left us. He was the pulse of Puthuppally. His memories and his name will remain with us forever," Joseph said.

The Karott Vallikalil house of Chandy is often crowded on Sundays with people thronging to meet him with a list of their issues to be resolved.

"He used to listen to each and everyone patiently and in a compassionate manner and provide them with solutions," Biju, a local resident said.

News of Chandy's demise left Puthuppally residents with a void and the weight of their collective loss hung heavily in the air as they mourned the absence of their leader who had touched so many lives.

Even though Chandy had shifted to Thiruvananthapuram, he never really left Puthuppally. Chandy named his residence at the state capital, Puthuppally house and ensured that he was there at his constituency every Sunday, at Karott Vallikalil house, a habit he continued until he shifted to Bengaluru for his treatment.

"We are childhood friends. Since the time he became an MLA in 1970, we could come and meet him at any time with any issues and he would find a solution. I don't think Puthuppally or Kerala will ever get a social worker like Chandy," Thamban, another Puthuppally resident said.

He was first elected from Puthuppally on a Congress ticket in 1970.

Puthupally, under the stewardship of Chandy, was the only constituency left untouched by the political shifts that the state witnessed for more than half a century.

A local resident was seen sobbing while talking to a TV channel when they asked him about Chandy.

"Chandy sir was everything for Puthuppally. He has helped me and my family numerous times. I cannot believe that he is gone," the man said.

Another resident George Varghese said Chandy was very dear to everyone in Puthuppally.

"It's a huge loss to Puthuppally," Varghese said.

A woman was seen sobbing in front of a TV channel saying Puthuppally cannot bear the loss of Chandy.

"Chandy sir used to live for us, not for his family. He was such a gentleman. We all are shattered after hearing the news," she said.

The memory of his deeds and the impact he had on the lives of those around him was evident from the crowd gathered at Puthuppally. With scores of them emotionally recounting and epitomising a legacy of kindness and empathy. PTI RRT VPS SS