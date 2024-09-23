Putting Hemant Soren in jail well-hatched conspiracy by BJP to delay welfare schemes: Kalpana

Garhwa, Sep 23 (PTI) JMM legislator Kalpana Soren on Monday accused the BJP of deliberately hatching a conspiracy to imprison her husband Hemant Soren in order to undermine welfare schemes and delay their implementation.

She claimed that the saffron party was the mastermind behind "PILs to halt our schemes," saying, "Hemant Ji was jailed under a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP to delay welfare initiatives." Had he not been behind the bars for five months, the government would have deposited the seventh installment of the Mainya Samman Yojna in your accounts.

"Hemant Ji was jailed under a pre-planned conspiracy by the BJP to delay welfare schemes. Had he not been behind bars for five months, the government would have deposited the seventh installment of Mainya Samman Yojna in your accounts and you all would have got Rs 7,000 to Rs 8,000," she said flagging off the 'Mainya Samman Yatra' here ahead of the Assembly elections which is likely to be announced early next month.

Under the Yojna, which was launched on August 3, women aged 18 to 50 will receive Rs 1,000 each month through direct bank transfers, totaling Rs 12,000 annually.

She emphasised that Hemant Soren's five-month imprisonment delayed the timely launch of the scheme.

"Today, as you receive the second installment, remember it would have been your seventh if Hemant Ji hadn’t been jailed. The BJP’s malicious tactics have not only stifled his efforts but have also put numerous welfare initiatives on hold," she asserted.

Kalpana further accused the BJP of strategically using Public Interest Litigations (PILs) to obstruct vital social programmes in the state. "The BJP has become adept at filing PILs to disrupt our schemes. We warn them that any attempts to hinder our initiatives for the people of Jharkhand will be met with strong resistance," she added.

She assured the public that, despite these challenges, all welfare schemes aimed at supporting women, the elderly, and families would proceed as planned. PTI NAM MNB