Putting my life at risk, J’khand govt withdrew my security vehicles: Ex-CM Champai Soren

Ranchi, Sep 25 (PTI) Former Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren, who joined the BJP last month, on Wednesday accused the Hemant Soren government in the state of putting his life at risk by withdrawing all security vehicles assigned to him.

The former Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader alleged that withdrawing his security vehicles was a political conspiracy.

"The Jharkhand government withdrew all security vehicles assigned to me, putting my life at risk, under a political conspiracy. I am not afraid of this move. The people of Jharkhand would provide security to me," Champai Soren told PTI.

He asserted that he never compromised with his values and people will give a befitting reply to the JMM-led coalition in the assembly polls due later this year.

Asked about Chief Minister Hemant Soren's remarks that the BJP “bought” political leaders in Jharkhand, Champai Soren said, "No one can dare buy me. I have made crystal clear the circumstances behind leaving JMM." Champai Soren joined the BJP claiming that he was "humiliated" and "disrespected" by the JMM. PTI NAM NN