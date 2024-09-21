Putting off Mumbai varsity senate polls an insult of court: Aaditya

Mumbai, Sept 21 (PTI) The last-minute postponement of the senate elections of the University of Mumbai was an insult to the court which also affects the image of the varsity, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said on Saturday.

A day after the Maharashtra government postponed till further orders MU senate polls scheduled for September 22, Thackeray said if MVA returns to power after assembly polls, it will investigate the role of the MU Vice Chancellor for not allowing the MU graduate senate elections on two occasions.

"Mumbai University is an autonomous institution; how can the government intervene? When MVA returns to power, our government will investigate the role of the vice-chancellor as he has stalled elections two times," Thackeray alleged while speaking to reporters.

Taking a dig at the Shiv Sena-led government for putting off the University of Mumbai senate polls, Thackeray said the chief minister feared that the Yuva Sena (youth wing of Shiv Sena UBT) might win these elections.

"The chief minister and the government led by him are afraid to face elections to such an extent that they don't want even colleges and housing societies to conduct polls," the former minister said.

"The last-minute postponement of the senate elections of the University of Mumbai is an insult to the court which also affects the image of the varsity," he alleged without explaining.

An official statement said the graduate's senate elections were temporarily stayed by the state government under Rule 8 (7) of the Maharashtra Public Universities Act.

Underlining the importance of the senate body, Thackeray said senate members work to resolve issues concerning teachers and students. "Yuva Sena will continue to work on this front".

"Senate members cannot topple a government," he quipped. PTI MR NSK