Pvt hostel in Patna sealed after NEET aspirant's death

Patna, Jan 20 (PTI) A private hostel in Patna was sealed by the investigators on Tuesday after the death of the NEET aspirant, who lived there, officials said.

The 18-year-old woman, a resident of Jehanabad, was found unconscious in her room at the hostel in Patna's Chitragupt Nagar earlier this month. She died at a private hospital on January 11 after remaining in a coma for days.

A SIT was formed to investigate the case after her family alleged that she was sexually assaulted, and the police attempted to cover up the crime.

Members of the SIT visited the hostel and, after inspecting various parts of it for half an hour, sealed the premises, officials said.

Earlier, the SIT had visited Jehanabad and spoken with members of the student's family.

The incident had triggered massive protests in the state capital, following which the police arrested the owner of the hostel.

The post-mortem report concluded that the death occurred because she had consumed a large number of sleeping pills, and that she was also suffering from typhoid.

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor met the victim's family on Friday, and had demanded a re-investigation into the death case.

Within hours of that visit, DGP Vinay Kumar directed the formation of the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case.

Amid the outrage over this case, the suicide of a girl living in another hostel in the city has come to light. She was also preparing for the medical entrance exam, NEET.

The 15-year-old student, a resident of Aurangabad, was found dead at the hostel on Exhibition Road in Patna on January 6.

Gandhi Maidan police station SHO Akhilesh Kumar Mishra said a boy has been detained based on the complaint registered by the girl's family, who accused him of intruding into the hostel and assaulting her. PTI SUK SOM