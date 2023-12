Pvt member bill to repeal Waqf Act introduced in Rajya Sabha

New Delhi, Dec 8 (PTI) A private member bill seeking to repeal the Waqf Act, 1995, was introduced in the Rajya Sabha after a division of votes amid strong protests by opposition parties.

The Waqf Repeal Bill 2022 was moved for introduction by BJP member Harnath Singh Yadav. This was vehemently opposed by members of several parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK, CPI, CPI (M), and RJD and led to a division of votes.

The introduction of the bill was approved after 53 members, mostly from the treasury benches, voted in favour while 32 opposed the move.

Yadav later introduced the bill that will be taken up for discussion later. PTI NKD MJH SKC CS NKD MIN MIN