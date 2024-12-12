Pvt schools in Karnataka charged students excess of Rs 345 crore during Covid: CAG pulls up govt

Belagavi ( Karnataka), Dec 12(PTI) The Comptroller & Auditor General (CAG) in its report tabled in the Legislative Assembly on Thursday said that private schools in Karnataka charged students an excess fee of Rs 345.80 crore during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-21.

Advertisment

This violates court orders, it said, pulling up the government for lacking any fee regulation. In its report on the functioning of primary educational institutions, CAG said, the Department of School Education and Literacy does not have any method to monitor the quantum of fees collected by the private unaided institutions.

The absence of oversight has resulted in violations of fee regulations, it further said, and was also critical of the government for not bringing online schools under a regulatory framework, which according to it creates division and disparity.

The CAG in its another report on health said that Covid-19 drugs worth Rs 17.79 crore were not supplied to the government at the end of March 2022.

Advertisment

In all, the government had placed orders for drugs worth Rs 665 crore and there were delays ranging from one to 252 days in supplying drugs worth Rs 415 crore.

There was also a delay up to 217 days to supply equipment worth Rs 288 crore, it said, adding that audit wasn't given supply details for equipment worth Rs 405 crore. PTI KSU ADB