Pvt tutor sentenced to 20 years in jail for raping student, sharing intimate photos online

Baripada, Sept 10 (PTI) A private tutor was sentenced to 20 years in jail by a court in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district for raping his student and sharing her intimate photos on social media.

The convict (27), a gold medalist in MSc Zoology, was pursuing a PhD, and along with it, teaching at a coaching centre in Baripada. He was in a relationship with a college student, who used to take tutions at the coaching centre, according to the prosecution Promising to marry her, he allegedly had a physical relationship with her. But later, ended the relationship.

During their relationship, the convict clicked several intimate photos and videos of the woman and used those to blackmail her. He later shared those videos and photos on social media.

A complaint regarding it was lodged at the Baripada Town police station in March 2022.

Additional District and Sessions Court Judge Santosh Kumar Nayak sentenced him to 20 years in jail and imposed a fine of Rs 2.10 lakh on him, said Special Public Prosecutor Manaranjan Pattnaik.

The court directed the Mayurbhanj District Legal Aid Services Authority to pay Rs 1 Lakh as compensation to the woman.

The judgment was based on the statements of the woman, seven witnesses, the medical report and the photos and videos, said Pattnaik. PTI COR AAM AAM SOM