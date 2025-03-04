Pvt varsities will have to obtain 'national security clearance' before opening campus in Assam: CM

Guwahati, Mar 4 (PTI) The Assam government on Tuesday decided that any private university planning to start operations in the state will have to first mandatorily obtain a "national security clearance", Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Addressing a press conference after a cabinet meeting here, Sarma said the decision has been taken in the backdrop of recent developments related to the University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM), located in the neighbouring state.

"For setting up a private university in Assam, a national security clearance will be required from the Home and Political Department. Only after getting the mandatory nod, one will be allowed to set up a private varsity," he said.

Stating that the decision was taken in the backdrop of recent developments at USTM, Sarma said that the private university will also have to conform to two more conditions -- "it has to be secular and should not indulge in any activity related to conversion".

"We have decided to tighten the norms to set up private universities. Accordingly, the cabinet has approved an amendment of the Assam Private Universities Act 2007," he added.

Last month, USTM owner and chancellor Mahbubul Hoque was arrested by Assam Police on charges of promising students to allow unfair means in exams to score high marks through his ERD Foundation, which runs various educational institutions, including a school at Patharkandi in Sribhumi district of Assam.

Sarma had in August last year held USTM and Hoque responsible for "flood jihad" against Guwahati, claiming that the water flowing down from the varsity campus, which is located on a hill adjacent to the city, had led to repeated massive flooding.

The cabinet, meanwhile, approved proposals to establish two private universities -- EdTech Skills University, Assam in Tinsukia and Maa Kamakhya National University, Assam in Sipajhar.

As a mark of recognition of the role and contribution of Late Ratan Tata and the Tata Group towards the state's development, the Assam cabinet decided to name the entire area covering the semiconductor plant, logistic park, township and OSAT centre at Jagiroad as 'Ratan Tata Electronic City, Jagiroad'.

The government also decided to set up a non-profit Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) with the PanIIT Alumni Reach for setting up 10 skill centres in the state.

"These will be established at a cost of Rs 90 crore, of which Rs 10 crore will be given by the state government and the rest will be funded by the alumni association," Sarma said.

To promote the usage of bamboo in the construction industry, the cabinet approved the inclusion of engineered bamboo composite materials in PWD projects.

"The PWD has been directed to include at least 5 per cent of bamboo-based material in the construction of new public buildings," Sarma said.

He also said that to encourage Assam's unemployed engineering graduates, diploma-holder youths and startups to be active participants in the construction sector, the cabinet approved relaxation in pre-qualification criteria of PWD's standard bidding norms.

"The cabinet also approved two policies for ease of doing business. These are Assam Electronics System Design & Manufacturing Policy, 2025 and Assam Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Policy 2025," the CM said.

Besides, the cabinet sanctioned 46 projects for flood and erosion management, entailing an expenditure of Rs 338 crore.

"The cabinet has passed a resolution expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and support to Assam in successfully organising the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit," Sarma said. PTI TR TR ACD