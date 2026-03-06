PWD approves drainage revamp projects worth Rs 177 crore

New Delhi, Mar 6 (PTI) The Delhi government is committed to addressing long-standing drainage issues in several parts of the city, PWD Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh said on Friday.

Singh gave financial approval to a series of storm water drain remodelling projects across north and northwest Delhi.

"These projects will focus on remodelling and strengthening existing storm water drains using modern precast RCC drain technology, ensuring faster construction, durability and improved water flow capacity," Singh said.

The projects, approved under the new Drainage Master Plan, will be constructed at the estimated cost of Rs 177 crore.

"The initiative will cover key locations including Gyan Shakti Mandir Marg, Chhoturam Marg, Azadpur Camp Chowk corridor, Sultanpuri, Rohini, Nangloi Road, Maharaja Agrasen Marg, and several other critical stretches where drainage improvement has long been required," the PWD minister said.

The sanctioned works include the remodelling of drains on important corridors such as Sultanpuri Main Road to Jalebi Chowk, Jagadamba Road and multiple roads in Rohini Sector-16 and Sector-17 will also see upgraded drainage systems under the plan.

"For years, residents in many areas have faced serious problems of waterlogging during heavy rains. These projects are part of a long-term solution under the Drainage Master Plan to modernise Delhi's storm water infrastructure and ensure smoother flow of rainwater," he said.

The minister said that the focus is not just on building new infrastructure but also on upgrading existing systems that have become inadequate due to urban expansion.

According to PWD officials, the works will be executed in phases with close monitoring to ensure quality and timely completion. Once completed, the upgraded drains are expected to significantly improve the flow of storm water and reduce flooding risks in several densely populated areas. PTI SSM NB