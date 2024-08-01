PWD approves project to upgrade Okhla Estate Road in southeast Delhi

New Delhi, Aug 1 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has greenlit a major project to upgrade and strengthen the Okhla Estate Road between Sarita Vihar Underpass and Guru Ravidas Marg T-Point in South East Delhi, a critical artery for the bustling areas of Tughlakabad, Okhla, and Kalkaji, a statement said.

While approving the project, PWD Minister Atishi said, "Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has promised to provide excellent road infrastructure to Delhiites. In this direction, we are creating a world-class and safe transport network in the city by following international standards. In this direction, the government will upgrade Okhla Estate Road, an important road in South-East Delhi".

While approving the project, Atishi also instructed the officials that all the standards of security and quality should be followed with commitment during the strengthening and that the commuters should not face any problems.