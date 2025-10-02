PWD begins road strengthening work in Delhi as monsoon retreats

New Delhi, Oct 2 (PTI) With the monsoon season officially retreating, the Public Works Department has initiated major road strengthening and repair work across the capital city.

According to officials, the department will repair 12 major roads that connect various parts of the capital to the Outer Ring Road, one of the city's busiest transport corridors.

Due to waterlogging during monsoon, several arterial roads have been damaged, creating potholes, cracks, and weakened road foundations, which have not only disrupted traffic flow but also posed serious safety risks to the commuters.

"The post-monsoon condition of many roads has deteriorated due to water accumulation. We are prioritising stretches that see high daily traffic volume and are crucial for connecting inner parts of the city to the Outer Ring Road. A tender has been floated," an official said.

Roads that will be taken up for repair work include Timarpur Road, the Wazirabad flyover to Mall Road, Lucknow Road, Polo Road, Bhamashah Road, Main Burari Road, Vishwavidyalaya Marg, Chhatra Marg, Shreya Mishra Marg, Sudhir Bose Marg and Guru Teg Bahadur Road.

The repair and strengthening work is expected to be carried out in phases over the next few months at an outlay of Rs 45 crore.

Officials said that advanced road-laying techniques and better drainage systems will be implemented to ensure longer durability and resistance to future weather-related damages.

The PWD has also called for regular monitoring and third-party inspections to ensure quality control and timely completion of the project.

The Delhi government earlier announced plans to repair 600 km of roads in the national capital over the course of the year. PTI SSM ARI