PWD can't express helplessness in upkeep of trees: Delhi HC

New Delhi, Mar 13 (PTI) The Delhi High Court on Wednesday said the public works department (PWD) cannot express helplessness as far as the upkeep of the trees planted by it on the roadside here is concerned.

Justice Jasmeet Singh, who was hearing a case concerning plantation of trees in the city from the funds in the "Green Delhi Account", also asked the department to give details of the almost four lakh trees planted by it according to news reports.

The court last year directed the plantation of at least 10,000 trees in the city by authorities by utilising an amount of more than Rs 70 lakh deposited by defaulting litigants as costs in several matters.

A lawyer who assists the court in related issues as an amicus curiae told the bench on Wednesday that although the PWD earlier claimed that it had no land to carry out afforestation drives, news reports stated that the department has planted 3.9 lakh trees.

He also said the 400 trees planted by the PWD along the Ring Road have perished due to no maintenance, adding that there is a "complete lack of institutional will".

As Justice Singh sought an explanation from the department, the Delhi government's lawyer said there are several difficulties in maintaining trees on the roadside, including the damage caused by vehicles.

"You are a municipal authority. You cannot express helplessness," the judge said.

The government lawyer said new trees would be planted at the site and the court asked him to place on record the details of the 3.9 lakh trees planted by the PWD.

"Before the next date, the PWD shall show the 3.9 lakh trees planted by it as shown (in the news reports)," the court said while listing the matter for hearing on March 19. PTI ADS RC