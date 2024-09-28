PWD debars contractor from tender process for 'poor quality' of work

New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Delhi PWD debarred a contractor from the tender process for one year after a person was injured due to falling of debris at a residential quarter for judicial staff in Rohini, leaving him bed-ridden for three months, an official memorandum said on Saturday.

The complex has three towers with a basement, stilt and eight floors with 48 flats.

According to the memorandum, the construction work of the residential complex at Rohini Sector-26 was completed on December 5, 2016.

A number of cracks in beam, column and the exterior building façade have developed and visible all across the three towers. A mishap occurred recently in which a resident got injured by falling debris. He was bed ridden for three months, the memorandum said.

“It is evident that the work was not executed by you with due diligence, which caused development of structural distress, corrosion in reinforcement leading to opening of crack in beams, columns and also spalling of concrete within a period of six years after completion of work,” it stated.

The company was provisionally debarred from the tendering process in PWD for one year in February, it said.

A show cause notice was issued at the same time seeking explanation as to why the agency should not be debarred from the tendering process in PWD Delhi for a period as deemed fit for executing such "poor quality" of work, it said.

The debarment would entail ban on participation in the tendering process in PWD, Delhi. However, running contracts shall remain unaffected, it mentioned.