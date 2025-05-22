PWD debars two companies for poor construction work in Dwarka judicial residential project

New Delhi, May 22 (PTI) Delhi's Public Works Department has debarred the National Council for Cement and Building Material (NCCBM) and a private contractor, holding them responsible for poor construction work in a judicial residential project in Dwarka in 2016-17.

In an order, the PWD said that it examined the response of NCCBM, which comes under the Union Ministry of Commerce and Industry, and the private contractor on a showcause notice issued earlier, before deciding to debar them from the tendering process of PWD work. Delhi's PWD minister, Parvesh Verma, had earlier ordered an internal inquiry against nine erring officials of the Public Works Department (PWD) overlooking the project at the time.

"Within two years of construction of the residential complex, the plaster developed cracks, and distress in structural members started in a span of approximately four years. The reinforcement where the concrete has fallen is visible and seems corroded," the order issued by PWD said.

Last year, in its internal investigation, the PWD found out that after spending around Rs 30 crore since 2018, the premises have remained empty, the structures have started developing cracks, and the building is unstable.

The order mentions that earlier a show cause notice was issued to the companies, and after examining the replies, the PWD has "finally decided to debar from the tendering process in PWD work for a period of two years from the date of issue of this office memorandum", the order said.

There was no immediate comment available from the Ministry of Commerce.

In December last year, the PWD demolished the judicial quarters built in 2016 in Dwarka Sector 19. The seven-story apartments for judges and judicial staff with 70 quarters in six towers were surveyed earlier in 2023 before handing over possession of the completed towers. However, it was found structurally unfit even before it could be inhabited, and PWD decided to demolish and rebuild it.

“It is evident that the work was not executed by you with due diligence, which caused the development of structural distress, corrosion in reinforcement leading to the opening of cracks in beams and columns, and spalling of concrete within a short period of four years after completion of work,” the PWD added.

The society included 38 type-V quarters that were constructed across four blocks of stilt and seven floors and two blocks of stilt and five floors. It also had 32 type-VI quarters that were built over two blocks of basement, stilt, and eight floors and two other blocks of stilt and eight floors. There was also a substation building within the premises.