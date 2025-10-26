PWD digitises 100 offices; all files processed through e-Office: Himachal CM Sukhu

Shimla, Oct 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday commended the Public Works Department for bringing 100 offices on the e-Office platform, aligning with the government's digital governance drive.

Lauding the officials and staff of the Public Works Department (PWD) for successfully implementing this digital transition within the stipulated timeline, Sukku said that file movement from the engineer-in-chief to the secretary and to the office of the PWD minister is now entirely processed through e-Office.

Internal communication throughout the department has also shifted to official emails, replacing physical correspondence, which caused delays, he said.

This digital transition has ensured faster disposal of work, complete transparency in file handling, real-time visibility of pending files at any level, and easier monitoring and retrieval of official records, Sukhu said, according to an official statement.

The chief minister also said that while digitisation is generally easier at the top and more challenging at the field level, the PWD has successfully implemented e-Office up to the executive engineer (Xen) level.

This digital transformation marks a historic step towards making the department more transparent, efficient, and accountable, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh said.

PWD Secretary Abhishek Jain said that 100 offices have commenced functioning on the e-Office platform, including one at the level of engineer-in-chief, five chief engineer (zone) offices, 19 circle offices headed by superintending engineers, and 58 division offices headed by executive engineers.

Under the electrical wing of the PWD, two circle offices and five division offices have been converted to e-Office, while two circle offices and four division offices under the mechanical wing are now digital.

In addition, the chief architect's office in Shimla, the architect offices in Mandi and Dharamshala, and one horticulture division are also operating on e-Office. PTI BPL ANM ARI