PWD directs officials not to use political pressure for postings

New Delhi, Aug 19 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has issued a stern reminder to its engineering staff, warning them against using "political or outside" influence to seek favourable transfers or postings.

The department's directive, issued on Tuesday, follows reports of some officers attempting to "influence their superiors" through such means.

"Attention of all officers is drawn to Rule 20 of the CCS (Conduct) Rules, 1964 which provides that 'no government servant shall bring or attempt to bring any political or other outside influence to bear upon any superior authority to further his interests in respect of matters pertaining to his service under government'," the order states.

The advisory, addressed to all executive engineers, assistant engineers, and junior engineers, instructs them to refrain from such practices, including efforts made indirectly through relatives or acquaintances.

“All executive engineers, assistant engineers and junior engineers are hereby advised to refrain from any such practice and not to bring or attempt to bring any political or outside influence directly or through their relatives, wards in respect of the matters pertaining to their service under the government,” the order added.

PWD has also cautioned that any violation of this rule will invite disciplinary action.