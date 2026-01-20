PWD floats tender to set up video-conferencing courtrooms in Tihar Jail

New Delhi, Jan 20 (PTI) The Public Works Department has floated a tender to set up video-conferencing facilities at Tihar Jail, in a move aimed at facilitating virtual court appearances of inmates in some cases, according to official documents.

The estimated cost of the project in India's prison complex has been fixed at Rs 9,52,445, as per the tender details.

The time period for the completion of the work has been set at one month from the date of commencement.

The PWD will construct or modify court video-conferencing rooms, which will enable inmates with threat perception or having any ailment to be produced virtually after approval from the courts.

Bids have been invited for electrical works for the construction of court video-conferencing rooms at the CJ-1 complex of Tihar Jail in New Delhi. The tender states that the work is being taken up under a video-conferencing pilot project, as per the tender document.

The electrical works include internal electrification required for the proposed courtrooms at the CJ-1 complex. All electrical works are to be carried out in accordance with applicable CPWD electrical specifications and tender conditions, it reads.

The tender calls for internal electrification works, power supply arrangements and electrical installation support for court video-conferencing rooms at the CJ-1 complex of Tihar Jail.

It includes wiring works, installation of distribution boards, electrical panels and other associated electrical fittings.

The work also covers testing and commissioning of the electrical installations, to be carried out in accordance with CPWD electrical specifications.

The cost relates specifically to the electrical works proposed for the construction and modification of the video-conferencing courtrooms.

Contractors submitting bids for the project will be required to deposit Rs 19,049 as a refundable security amount at the time of bidding. The tender also lays down eligibility conditions that bidders must meet to be considered for the project.

Only contractors fulfilling the technical and financial requirements specified in the tender will be eligible for evaluation.

The tender added that the work relates specifically to electrical components required for the video-conferencing courtrooms. It adds that the CJ-1 complex inside Tihar Jail will be the site for the execution of the proposed work. PTI SGV HIG