PWD-friendly facilities, artwork at Bengal's refurbished railway stations inaugurated by PM

Kolkata, May 22 (PTI) Persons with Disabilities-friendly facilities and artwork on the buildings were some of the refurbishment work done at three Amrit Bharat railway stations in West Bengal that were virtually inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday.

The three stations -- Panagarh, Kalyani Ghoshpara and Joychandi Pahar -- were among the 103 Amrit Bharat railway stations across the country inaugurated by PM Modi through video conferencing from Bikaner in Rajasthan, officials said.

Panagarh and Kalyani Ghoshpara are under the jurisdiction of the Eastern Railway (ER), while Joychandi Pahar is a part of the South Eastern Railway (SER). Both these zonal railways are headquartered in Kolkata.

These existing railway stations have undergone a total revamp with new passenger facilities and aesthetics, the officials said.

A total of 100 railway stations in West Bengal have been taken up for redevelopment under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, they added.

Joychandi Pahar station in Purulia district of West Bengal serves as a vital point for passenger and freight transportation and also connects travellers to nearby tourist destinations such as Joychandi Hill, waterfall and temple.

It has been decorated with Madhubani art painting in the concourse and station area, an official said.

The redeveloped Joychandi Pahar station of SER's Adra division has improved passenger amenities such as lifts, renovated and improved station concourse, retiring room, dormitory, first and second class waiting halls, among others, he said.

All three stations have ramps, toilets and booking counters for persons with disabilities, the official said.

Panagarh station in Paschim Bardhaman district is situated close to Air Force Station Arjan Singh and also serves passengers to and from industrial areas in the vicinity, an ER official said.

The comprehensive redevelopment of the station provides for a new station building, security enhancement with CCTV cameras, enhanced accessibility with lifts and ramps and improvement of platforms with better facilities for passengers.

Kalyani Ghoshpara is a suburban station in Nadia district, providing important connectivity with Kolkata and with other district towns.

Having undergone a significant transformation under the Amrit Station scheme, Kalyani Ghoshpara railway station serves Kalyani University, medical and engineering colleges, and AIIMS, among others, the official added.