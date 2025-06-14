PWD identifies specific road corridors to decongest city, Shalimar Bagh on priority

New Delhi, Jun 14 (PTI) The Public Works Department (PWD) has identified 12 traffic corridors, including two roads each on Haryana and Uttar Pradesh border, where road interventions are being planned to improve traffic conditions.

In addition, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's Shalimar Bagh constituency will get a mega upgrade, including road widening, neat entry points and other horticulture work.

These road stretches were identified based on inputs from the Traffic Police and surveys done by the PWD officials and cops.

The part of the Ring Road stretching from Mangi Bridge to Majnu Ka Tila in north Delhi is heavily congested on both carriageways. Starting from near the end of the Ring Road, the bypass connects the Red Fort to Salimgarh Fort and the traffic going towards Kashmiri Gate ISBT merges on the road stretch under the old bridge.

The Grand Trunk Road in front of Azadpur Mandi and the NH-44 Libaspur underpass are two other corridors where steps will be taken to decongest this area.

Moving further along the Rani Jhansi Road in central Delhi, which has a flyover with the same name, it starts near St Stephen's Hospital and goes up to Filmistan Cinema. This flyover, which was constructed with the aim of reducing traffic congestion, was completed in 2018.

During the evening rush hours, the traffic going towards ISBT, Civil Lines and other areas through the flyover experiences heavy congestion. Connecting to the Rani Jhansi Road near the Jhandewalan temple is Panchkuian Marg. This stretch has been identified as heavily congested, the plan states.

In northeast Delhi, along the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is Chaudhary Charan Singh Marg, which starts near the Ghazipur landfill site and passes near Anand Vihar ISBT going up to Dilshad Garden. This is another corridor that has been identified.

Despite having two flyovers on this road, the traffic congestion problems are reported during the morning and evening peak hours because of the buses merging with light vehicles.

Another stretch is the Pusta Road. This has been recently handed over to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to plan a flyover as a long-term decongestion plan.

The plan also includes roads in south Delhi. The outer ring road stretch starting from the IIT flyover to the Modi Mill flyover sees traffic congestion because of poor road quality and other issues.

The PWD had last year carried out a structural audit of both the flyovers and decided to carry out rehabilitation, as the flyovers are old and the surface is bumpy, which causes traffic to slow down.

To improve the flow of traffic, the department is already carrying out road resurfacing work on the stretch and further feasibility studies will be carried out to connect the flyovers together.

"The Mehrauli-Gurugram road from Andheria Mor to Aaya Nagar border (Delhi-Gurugram) is another stretch that is congested. The road has been handed over to the NHAI to carry out a survey and plan road widening and other decongestion works. The ring road from Safdarjung Hospital to Dhaula Kuan, which will have the AIIMS loop where there is traffic congestion during peak hours, will be improved by carrying out road widening. The National Highway from RTR to Shiv Murti carriageway and the road stretch from Rohtak Road from Zakhira flyover and Shivaji Marg from Zakhira to Dwarka Mor are also on the list," says the PWD's decongestion plan.

In the chief minister's constituency, the PWD will carry out road widening work on a road coming from Pitampura to Singlapur. The road width reduces from 80 feet to 20 and 40 feet. For this, the PWD is in talks with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) for a piece of land, officials said.

According to the plan, the entry points and signboards of the Shalimar Bagh constituency are undergoing repair and greenery work will also be carried out. PTI SSM AS AS