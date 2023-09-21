PWD issues order to prune trees to ensure effective utilisation of lane traffic in Delhi

New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) The Delhi government's Public Works Department (PWD) on Wednesday issued an order to prune trees to ensure effective utilisation of lane traffic.

The PWD said that despite the instructions issued to prune trees during the G20 Summit, there was no action on the ground. The order comes in the wake of PWD Minister Atishi saying that the beautification of Delhi will continue even after the summit. In the order, the department also said that no laxity will be tolerated and inspections will be carried out from October 1.

"All PWD roads in Delhi require massive tree pruning in order to ensure effective utilisation of lane traffic. Instructions issued during the G20 preparations have not resulted in effective action on the ground," the order read. The order also said that the process of removal of trees affecting the traffic and pedestrian movement on PWD roads shall also be expedited. The officials were also directed to ensure that pruning of hedge and side plants as per fixed heights, levelling of manholes and slabs, filling of potholes, fixing of kerb stones, removal of remains of fixtures, poles, old concrete mixtures on footpath etc, which are no longer needed, is carried out. All the divisions have been directed to complete these works by September 30. "A special team shall be constituted in the PWD headquarters to monitor the progress of work in this regard," it said. The order also instructed superintending engineers and chief engineers to supervise and carry out daily inspections randomly and record their comments in an e-monitoring app. PTI SLB MNK MNK SKY SKY